Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.62 million. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,533,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,564 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

