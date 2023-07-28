Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

CPG stock traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$10.61. 2,791,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,306. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.