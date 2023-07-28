Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Crown Price Performance

CCK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. 928,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,831. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after acquiring an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

