Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Stephens

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 299,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,399. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,501 shares of company stock valued at $819,054 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.