Curi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $100.60. 1,495,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.64.

