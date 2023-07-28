Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,232. The firm has a market cap of $259.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

