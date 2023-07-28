Curi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,500,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,384,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

