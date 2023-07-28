Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,656,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $111.09. The company had a trading volume of 650,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

