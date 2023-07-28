Curi Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $19,074,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Renasant by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth about $4,916,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

