Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $53.00. 15,786,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,635,197. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

