Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:F traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,595,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,673,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

