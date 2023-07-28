Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.