Curi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.34. 2,268,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,627. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

