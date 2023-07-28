CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

