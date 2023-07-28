CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.46. 8,761,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,024,103. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

