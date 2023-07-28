Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FINV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 816,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,222. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $444.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.