Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $9.56 on Thursday, hitting $255.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.