Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for approximately 0.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Datadog were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,848,000 after buying an additional 324,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after buying an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,797. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,718,752.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.