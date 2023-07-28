De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Insider Purchases £20,000 in Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Clive Vacher purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,644.31).

Clive Vacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Clive Vacher sold 61,796 shares of De La Rue stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63), for a total value of £30,280.04 ($38,825.54).

De La Rue Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LON:DLAR traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 47.95 ($0.61). 564,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29. The company has a market cap of £93.71 million, a P/E ratio of -185.93, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. De La Rue plc has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.42).

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

