Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at DA Davidson

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $492.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DE traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $323.87 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

