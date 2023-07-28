Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

