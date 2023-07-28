Desjardins Lowers Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

