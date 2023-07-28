Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 1.3%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.55 ($23.94) and last traded at €22.05 ($24.50). Approximately 8,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.35 ($24.83).

Deutsche EuroShop Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt- Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

