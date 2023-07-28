dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.67 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $567.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.79 or 0.00311645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,478,684 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00120482 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,645.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.