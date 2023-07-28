DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $96.00

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.16.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

