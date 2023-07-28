Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.38.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $9.27 on Friday, reaching $124.42. The company had a trading volume of 889,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $136.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

