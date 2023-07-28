Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. 1,276,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.