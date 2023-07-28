Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 644,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 392,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.