Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.88

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 16014910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

