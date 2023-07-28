Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.74. 1,279,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.