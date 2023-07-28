Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$602.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

