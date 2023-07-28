Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $409.00 at Piper Sandler

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $349.00 to $409.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.58. The company had a trading volume of 644,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,086. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.46 and its 200 day moving average is $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

