Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

DX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 1,327,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,087. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $711.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,228.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

