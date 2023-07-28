Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

ESTE opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.10. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.