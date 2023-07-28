Edgecoin One Day Volume Reaches $4,957.50 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $210.04 million and approximately $4,957.50 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

