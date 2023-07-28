Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 823.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of Embark Technology stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 20,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

