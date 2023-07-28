Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after purchasing an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 288,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of EMQQ traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $585.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.