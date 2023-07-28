Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

