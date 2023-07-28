Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 159,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Employers by 1,964.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.