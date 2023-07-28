Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,325,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,347,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 6.31% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 280,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,840. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.