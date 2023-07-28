EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Down 0.4%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 1,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.75.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.2243415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

