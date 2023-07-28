EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lessened by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 128,664 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 47.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,251. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

