Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.07. 2,413,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

