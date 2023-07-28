Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 28th (AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARBB, ARGO, ARKR, AWH, BGCP, BLTE, CVR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 28th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF). They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

