Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for July 28th (AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARBB, ARGO, ARKR, AWH, BGCP, BLTE, CVR)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, July 28th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF). They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR). They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

