Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 6363659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,366,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

