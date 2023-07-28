ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.09 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $1,391.52 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,236.86 or 1.00013980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01086349 USD and is down -24.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,010.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.