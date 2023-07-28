Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Escalade has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Escalade Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. 19,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,782. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Escalade has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Escalade by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Escalade by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

