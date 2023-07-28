Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 14.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 319,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 839,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The firm has a market cap of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

