Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.79 EPS.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock traded down $6.91 on Thursday, hitting $357.84. The company had a trading volume of 580,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,230. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.