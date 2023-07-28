Exchange Capital Management Inc. Invests $269,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,787,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,452,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

